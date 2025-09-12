Penguins sign Marc-Andre Fleury to professional tryout contract, will play in exhibition game

PITTSBURGH — Marc-Andre Fleury will return to the Pittsburgh Penguins for a special appearance, signing a professional tryout contract to play parts of an exhibition game.

The Penguins announced Fleury’s return, highlighting his significance to the team and the city. Fleury, a three-time Stanley Cup champion with Pittsburgh, will join the team for practice on Sept. 26 before suiting up for the exhibition game against Columbus on Sept. 27 at PPG Paints Arena.

“The entire Penguins organization is honored to welcome Marc-Andre Fleury back to the ice in Pittsburgh,” said Kyle Dubas, President of Hockey Operations and General Manager of the Penguins.

Fleury, 40, is celebrated for his remarkable career in the NHL, having played 22 years with four teams: Pittsburgh, Vegas, Chicago, and Minnesota. His tenure includes 1,051 regular-season games with a record of 575 wins, 339 losses, and 97 ties, along with 76 shutouts.

During his 13 seasons with the Penguins, Fleury set numerous goaltending records, including most games played (691), wins (375), and shutouts (44) in franchise history. His playoff success is equally notable, with 62 wins and 10 shutouts in 115 games.

Fleury was originally drafted by Pittsburgh as the first overall pick in the 2003 NHL Draft, one of only three goaltenders in NHL history to be selected first overall.

Tickets for Fleury’s return are available here.

