Penguins sitting Crosby, star players; 7 injured, 3 recalled

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PGHHockeyNOW.

The Pittsburgh Penguins have a laundry list of players who are sitting out the team’s game against the Washington Capitals Saturday at PPG Paints Arena, notably Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin.

The Penguins announced seven players are injured and will not play:

Sidney Crosby (lower-body)

Ben Kindel (upper-body)

Evgeni Malkin (upper-body)

Bryan Rust (lower-body)

Parker Wotherspoon (upper-body)

Erik Karlsson (lower-body)

Kris Letang (No injury listed)

To fill the open roster spots, the Penguins recalled Ville Koivunen, Rutger McGroarty, and Joona Koppanen, all on an emergency basis.

Click here to read more on PGHHockeyNOW.

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