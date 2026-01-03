Penguins squash Red Wings in one of their best defensive games so far this season

DETROIT — This article originally appeared on PGHHockeyNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Penguins (18-12-9) played perhaps their best defensive games of the season. When the Detroit Red Wings (24-14-4) pulled their goalie with just under two minutes remaining, the Penguins had yielded just 12 shots on goal.

New year, new luck. Rather than timid play against an extra attacker, Rickard Rakell (5) snapped a loose puck into the empty Detroit net with 59 seconds remaining, and Connor Dewar (7) added another one, as the Penguins beat Detroit 4-1 at Little Caesars Arena.

The Penguins rigidly held their defensive posture for most of game, holding Detroit without a shot for the first 13:04. In fact, with 2:30 left in the second period, the Penguins had as many goals (2) as Detroit had shots. By the end of 40 minutes, the Penguins were outshooting Detroit 19-9.

The Penguins allowed only three more shots in the third period for a 31-12 final shot total, outshooting Detroit 12-3 in the third.

