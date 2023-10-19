Local

Penguins start fast & finish strong, but flop in middle of 6-3 loss

By Dave Molinari, Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh Penguins v Washington Capitals WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 02: Evgeni Malkin #71 of the Pittsburgh Penguins looks on during the second period of the game against the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena on February 2, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) (Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

By Dave Molinari, Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

DETROIT — The Pittsburgh Penguins got the best start they could have hoped for at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit Wednesday night.

Too bad for them they had to stick around for a lot of the 59 minutes that followed.

Detroit fell behind on the second shift of the game, then  ran off four unanswered goals en route to a 6-3 victory that snapped the Penguins’ modest two-game winning streak and dropped their record to 2-2.

Read more on Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Rite Aid to close more than 150 stores in wake of bankruptcy filing; here’s the list
  • Driver learns car he bought from dealership, had been driving for a year was stolen
  • Raging fire tears through Stowe Township apartment building, resident believes it was arson
  • VIDEO: Following Cheswick Power Plant demolition confusion, Springdale Borough considers new committee
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2023 Cox Media Group

    ”Big

    Most Read