Penguins start fast & finish strong, but flop in middle of 6-3 loss

DETROIT — The Pittsburgh Penguins got the best start they could have hoped for at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit Wednesday night.

Too bad for them they had to stick around for a lot of the 59 minutes that followed.

Detroit fell behind on the second shift of the game, then ran off four unanswered goals en route to a 6-3 victory that snapped the Penguins’ modest two-game winning streak and dropped their record to 2-2.

