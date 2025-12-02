Penguins strong win; Crosby tortures Flyers again

PHILADELPHIA — This article originally appeared on PGHHockeyNOW.com.

The mayor of Philadelphia will not be giving the key to the city to Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby, ever. With or without the key, Crosby’s figurative ownership of the Philadelphia Flyers continued in his 92nd game against the franchise.

Crosby and Bryan Rust connected on a couple of goals, and the Penguins pulled away from the Philadelphia Flyers, 5-1, at Xfinity Mobile Arena Monday.

As he had done 57 times prior, Crosby scored against the Flyers in the first period. No player in NHL history has as many points against the Flyers as does the already legendary Crosby.

Moments after the Penguins killed off a slashing minor assessed to Blake Lizotte for not so kindly elevating his stick between Garnet Hathaway’s legs, the Penguins attacked … again.

Flyers goalie Dan Vladar stopped Rust’s shot, but Crosby (17) quickly snapped the rebound into the net at 9:18 of the first period.

And, as he had done 58 times prior, Crosby scored against the Flyers in the second period, too. Once again, the goal was set up by Rust, though this time it was intentional as Rust raced down the left wing and slid a neat pass to Crosby in the slot.

Click here to read more from PGHHockeyNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group