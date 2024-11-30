Sports

Penguins surprise; patient and strong win over big Bruins

By Dan Kingerski - Sports Now Group Pittsburgh
Philip Tomasino Erik Karlsson Evgeni Malkin Marcus Pettersson Pittsburgh Penguins' Philip Tomasino (53) celebrates his goal with Evgeni Malkin (71), Erik Karlsson (65) and Marcus Pettersson (28) during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Boston Bruins, Friday, Nov. 29, 2024, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer) (Michael Dwyer/AP)
By Dan Kingerski - Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

BOSTON — This article originally appeared on pittsburghhockeynow.com.

Newly acquired Pittsburgh Penguins (9-12-4) forward Philip Tomasino was not shy Friday. He led all players with five shots on goal and netted a beauty midway through the third period for the eventual game-winner.

The Penguins got stellar goaltending, including from defensemen Kris Letang who kicked away what would have been the tying goal with about eight minutes remaining and Erik Karlsson who blocked a sure goal with just under two minutes left. Their penalty kill also survived a high-energy Boston power play in the final six minutes, as the Penguins beat Boston 2-1 at TD Garden.

The Penguins have won two in a row.

Click here to read the full story from Pittsburgh Hockey Now.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

©2024 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read