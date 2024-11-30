Penguins surprise; patient and strong win over big Bruins

BOSTON — This article originally appeared on pittsburghhockeynow.com.

Newly acquired Pittsburgh Penguins (9-12-4) forward Philip Tomasino was not shy Friday. He led all players with five shots on goal and netted a beauty midway through the third period for the eventual game-winner.

The Penguins got stellar goaltending, including from defensemen Kris Letang who kicked away what would have been the tying goal with about eight minutes remaining and Erik Karlsson who blocked a sure goal with just under two minutes left. Their penalty kill also survived a high-energy Boston power play in the final six minutes, as the Penguins beat Boston 2-1 at TD Garden.

The Penguins have won two in a row.

Click here to read the full story from Pittsburgh Hockey Now.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group