Penguins terminating contract of WBS goalie

This article originally appeared on PGHHockeyNOW.

With their goaltending situation looking solid at both the NHL and AHL levels, the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday put goalie Filip Larsson on waivers for the purpose of terminating his contract.

Stuart Skinner and Arturs Silovs are manning the position at the NHL level. Two top goalie prospects, Sergei Murashov and Joel Blomqvist, are getting the majority of the time with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the American Hockey League.

Terminating Larsson’s contract — which runs just through the end of this season — would give him a chance to find a better opportunity elsewhere rather than perhaps a demotion to Wheeling of the ECHL.

Click here to read more on PGHHockeyNOW.

