Penguins top Flyers, 7-6; playoff fate back in their hands

PITTBSURGH — This article originally appeared on PittsburghHockeyNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Penguins did not just win a wild hockey game Sunday. In addition to defeating Philadelphia, 7-6, at PPG Paints Arena, they regained control of their playoff fate.

The victory, which allowed the Penguins to complete their homestand 2-1-1, means they have the possibility — mathematically, at least — to overtake the four teams separating them from third place in the Metropolitan Division. And the guaranteed spot in the Eastern Conference playoffs that comes with it.

Of course, whether they have the capability to take full advantage of the possibility remains to be seen.

Click here to read more from PittsburghHockeyNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group