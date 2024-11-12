Penguins trade a center to Capitals for draft picks

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Penguins traded a center to the Washington Capitals on Tuesday in exchange for two draft picks.

In exchange for Lars Eller, the Penguins will receive Washington’s fifth-round pick in 2025 and a third-round pick in 2027.

The picks give Pittsburgh 10 selections in the 2025 and 2027 NHL Drafts. The Penguins have nine picks in 2026.

Eller has been with the Penguins since the start of the 2023-24 season.

He played parts of seven seasons with the Capitals.

