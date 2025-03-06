Penguins trade Desharnais for draft pick

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PGHHockeyNOW.com.

Defenseman Vincent Desharnais’ time with the Pittsburgh Penguins was brief. The team, on Wednesday, traded him to the San Jose Sharks for a 2028 fifth-round draft pick.

The deal gives the Penguins eight picks in 2028.

Desharnais was acquired Feb. 1 from Vancouver as part of a deal that sent defenseman Marcus Pettersson and forward Drew O’Connor to the Canucks. The Penguins also got a conditional first-round draft pick, winger Danton Heinen and prospect Melvin Fernstrom from Vancouver.

At 6 feet 7, 226 pounds, Desharnais was being counted on to provide some snarl. It’s questionable whether he was able to meet the Penguins’ expectations there. In 10 games with the Penguins, he had no points, four penalty minutes and was a minus-4.

