Penguins win shootout, back in second place

KANATA, Ontario — This article originally appeared on PGHHockeyNOW.com.

With just 11 games to go, every win or loss could make the difference between a Stanley Cup Playoffs berth or bitterly watching them from home. The Pittsburgh Penguins and Ottawa Senators are two of the six teams fighting for four spots in the Eastern Conference.

And for the fifth straight game between the Penguins and Ottawa at the Canadian Tire Centre, the teams went to overtime. Each team had breakaways in the final minute of OT, as Ottawa goalie Linus Ullmark stopped Tommy Novak and Penguins netminder Stuart Skinner stopped Brady Tkachuk with less than five seconds remaining.

Each team scored within the first two rounds of the shootout (Drake Batherson for Ottaway, Egor Chinakhov for the Penguins), but Penguins rookie Ben Kindel scored the shootout winner for a 4-3 Penguins win at Canadian Tire Centre.

The win snapped the Penguins’ two-game losing streak, and they did so without captain Sidney Crosby who suffered a lower-body injury. Coach Dan Muse did not have a postgame update, but confirmed it was lower-body.

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