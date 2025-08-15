Penn Fixture & Supply works to open in unique Squirrel Hill building

One of Squirrel Hill’s most unique buildings is getting a new business.

Penn Fixture & Supply is set to open a new showroom in the former Lord Duncan Building.

Those familiar with the area will know the building as an office property that includes an A-frame style structure and that used to be home to Lord Duncan Cleaners on 5850 Forward Ave., near Pittsburgh Public Schools’ Allderdice High School.

Click here to read more from our partner the Pittsburgh Business Times.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group