Penn Hills business owner begs drivers to slow down after car crashes into building

PENN HILLS, Pa. — A local business on Frankstown Road was damaged Thursday after a car slammed into it overnight, and the owner told Channel 11 this has happened far too often.

“I’ve done some research. It’s been about 9 accidents that have happened to this building,” said local entrepreneur Rico Rucker.

Rucker told Channel 11 he’s desperate to protect his Penn Hills property after moving his company, RR Elite, into the building last November, hoping it would continue to grow.

But this week, he experienced a setback. The façade on part of the building was heavily damage after someone crashed into it. Penn Hills firefighters said the driver left the scene and their smashed car behind.

“I put up these huge boulders. I’m going to try to find bigger boulders,” Rucker said. “I’m hoping and praying these people have insurance because if not, it’s going to be a huge burden for me to take on.”

Penn Hills police are investigating, and while they have not said if speed was a factor in the crash, Rucker said he’s seen this before and is growing increasingly frustrated with drivers in the area.

“The cars, they speed up and down the road,” Rucker said. “Please slow down. We are a small black business, new black business in the area. We don’t want to bring any harm to anybody. We’re trying to provide a safe space.”

Despite all of this, Rucker says he is hoping to hold the grand opening for his business in the very near future.

