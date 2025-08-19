Penn Hills marketplace at risk of closing, leaving behind more than 100 small businesses

PENN HILLS, Pa. — Inside the Steel Goat Marketplace, more than 100 small businesses are able to have their own storefront.

But the Penn Hills marketplace’s owner says that could soon change.

“I still hear people come in and go, they walk around and they go, I never knew this was here,” said owner Jayme Visnesky.

Between antiques, clothing and decor, there’s a little bit of everything at the Steel goat Marketplace.

“Without the Steel Goat Marketplace, I would not be able to display things every season,” said vendor Debbie Fox.

It’s a place for vendors like Fox to sell their goods. But the market’s owner says increased costs, taxes and slow foot traffic may put it all to an end.

“Terrible, terrible,” said Visnesky. “Very sad, ‘cause the community here is wonderful.”

It would leave over 100 small business owners behind.

“Without the steel goat, I know many here would just be done,” Visnesky said.

“People say, ‘Well, why don’t you sell online?’ But that’s not that easy, then you have shipping, then you gotta worry about how they’re paying,” said Fox. “This is upfront, easy and we love it.”

The owners say if they have to sell, they will stay open until the end of the year.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group