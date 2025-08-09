Penn Hills police chief retires after decades of service

PENN HILLS, Pa. — The Penn Hills police chief is retiring after decades of service.

Chief Ron Como joined the Penn Hills Police Department in 1996 and has been there ever since.

“Thank you, Chief Como, for your commitment and countless contributions over the years. We wish you the very best in all your future endeavors,” the department said on Facebook.

His colleagues describe him as a man who led with integrity and compassion, who left a lasting impact on the department and residents of Penn Hills.

