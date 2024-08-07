Penn Hills School District reverses decision, making less cuts to busses for upcoming school year

PENN HILLS, Pa. — With just days before a new school year, Propel students in Penn Hills learned they would not have to use public transportation to get to and from school.

On July 17, leaders in Penn Hills announced they were cutting several bus routes impacting charter school students. They doubled down on that decision a week later.

But Tuesday night, Channel 11 learned Penn Hills reversed its decision less than two weeks before the first day.

Penn Hills planned to cut five of its bus routes for middle and high school students.

For Dontay Kyle’s two daughters, that meant catching a public bus from the Verona/Penn Hills area into downtown then onto another bus which would finally drop them off here at Propel Braddock Hills nearly a three-hour commute.

Last week Channel 11 was there when Propel Schools superintendent along with state rep Natalie Mihlea walked the proposed new route - and found some students would have a 40-minute walk before they even boarded a bus.

They both then met with Penn Hills’ superintendent to plead for a compromise.

After hearing the outcry, the Penn Hills district reversed the cuts for these three routes: Propel Andrew Street High School, Propel Braddock Hills and LIFE Male STEAM Academy.

Unfortunately, routes were cut for families whose kids go to Westinghouse Arts Academy and Environmental Charter.

Propel’s superintendent credits her parents with making sure their voices were heard.

Penn Hills released a statement saying they are committed to adhering to the conditions of the district’s state recovery plan.

