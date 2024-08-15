Penn State men’s ice hockey team to play in Big Ten Hockey Series at Chicago’s Wrigley Field

CHICAGO — Penn State University’s men’s ice hockey team will be showcasing their skills in a different sport’s home this winter.

The team will take part in “The Frozen Confines: Big Ten Hockey Series” at Wrigley Field in Chicago on Jan. 3, 2025.

In its first outdoor game in program history, the Penn State Nittany Lions will take on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

The event is a four-game weekend for B1G Hockey held at the home of the Chicago Cubs. Schools participating include Penn State, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Michigan, Michigan State and Wisconsin.

The women’s ice hockey teams at Ohio State and Wisconsin will also take part in the action.

All tickets will be sold/issued by Wrigley Field with each ticket being digital and issued through the MLB Ballpark app.

