Penn State's Beaver Campus to get new animal diagnostic lab

Penn State University’s Beaver Campus in Monaca will be getting a new animal diagnostic lab.

Gov. Josh Shapiro’s office on Friday announced that it made a historic investment of $6 million, secured in the bipartisan 2024-2025 state budget, to expand Pennsylvania’s Animal Diagnostic Laboratory system with the new location.

According to a release, the expansion will increase Pennsylvania’s capacity to respond to animal disease outbreaks, speeding diagnoses for farmers in the western part of the state, lowering their business costs, and helping protect their animals and investments.

In addition, Shapiro proposed an additional $2 million in his budget to support the new lab’s operations. The new lab will join three others: The PA Department of Agriculture’s Pennsylvania Veterinary Laboratory in Harrisburg, Penn State College of Agricultural Sciences’ Animal Diagnostic Laboratory in University Park, and the New Bolton Center at the University of Pennsylvania School of Veterinary Medicine in Kennett Square.

In 2024, PADLS labs tested over 607,000 animals, testing for diseases such as the bird flu, rrabies, chronic wasting diease and more.

