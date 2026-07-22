Penn Tunnel to undergo months-long closure for repairs

PITTSBURGH — An infrequently used rail tunnel is going to close for months for repairs.

Pittsburgh Regional Transit announced Wednesday that the normally inactive rail line between Steel Plaza and Penn Station will close for nearly four months.

The closure is for concrete and track repairs and leak mitigation inside the Penn Tunnel.

Work begins on Thursday and is expected to continue through November, with no impact to daily service.

The Penn Tunnel is typically only used during detours and special events. PRT says the repairs will help ensure it remains a reliable backup route for the transit system when needed.

Two additional weekend closures are tentatively scheduled between First Avenue and Steel Plaza. These closures are slated for Aug. 7-10 and Aug. 14-17.

The purpose of these weekend closures is to allow crews to work on the tracks that lead to the Penn Tunnel.

During these two weekend periods, shuttle buses will connect First Avenue Station and Steel Plaza for riders. All stations will remain accessible throughout the weekend closures.

Pittsburgh Regional Transit employees will also be available at Steel Plaza to assist riders with transfers.

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