PennDOT, AAA share safety reminders as kids head back to school

With kids heading back to school next week, PennDOT and AAA are reminding drivers and parents to be careful.

If you’re a parent, talk to your kids about staying focused when they’re walking to school or the bus stop, and pay attention to their surroundings.

Remind them to walk on the sidewalk and cross at a crosswalk or where there’s a crossing guard. Also, inform them to make eye contact with drivers before crossing the street.

“You’re so lucky if you have a crossing guard. They’re there to keep you safe. They’re enhancing visibility for you. Use them. There’s no reason to be darting into traffic or crossing in between vehicles,” said PennDOT Safety Press Officer Yasmeen Manyisha

It’s also a good idea for kids to wear bright colors so drivers can see them better.

