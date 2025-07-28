PennDOT announces plans for overnight lane restrictions at Allegheny Tunnel

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Turnpike will implement overnight lane restrictions at the Allegheny Tunnel starting Monday.

One tunnel tube will be closed Monday through Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., with normal traffic flow resuming outside these hours. The restrictions are expected to last until the morning of August 22.

The maintenance work is part of a routine inspection process that occurs every two years in accordance with National Tunnel Inspection Standards. Motorists are advised to remain alert, use headlights, maintain lane discipline, and adhere to posted speed limits when approaching the tunnel.

In case of vehicle trouble inside the tunnel, drivers should stay in their cars, activate hazard lights, and dial *11 for assistance. Tunnel personnel will monitor the situation via closed-circuit cameras and dispatch help as needed.

Work schedules may change due to weather conditions, and changeable message signs will inform drivers of any updates. The PA Turnpike encourages drivers to use the 511PA Smartphone App or visit 511pa.com for real-time traffic information.

