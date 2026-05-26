PennDOT announces restrictions on several Allegheny County communities

ALLEGHENY COUNTY — Drivers from multiple Allegheny County communities can expect to see road restrictions this week.

PennDOT said crews will be working in Elizabeth Township, Jefferson Hills, Lincoln, South Fayette Township, Mt. Lebanon and Collier Township.

The following roads will be restricted to one lane from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Friday:

Route 48 (Scenery Road) between Fairway Drive and Round Hill Church Road

Route 48 (Boston Hollow Road) between Keddie Drive and Fey Road

Route 48 (Boston Hollow Road) between Valleyvue Drive and Pierce Road

Route 51 (Clairton Boulevard) in both directions between Worthington Avenue and Peters Creek Road

Route 2018 (West Smithfield Street) between Liberty Way and Yough Road

Route 3003 (Washington Pike) in both directions between Boyce Road and Twin Ponds Lane

Route 3038 (Gilkeson Road) in both directions between Cedar Boulevard and Old Gilkeson Road

Route 3050 (Steen Hollow Road) near the intersection with Thoms Run Road

PLP Company will be installing new pavement markings.

Drivers are asked to use caution if they are in those areas.

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