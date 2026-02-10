PennDOT asks for drivers’ input through traffic safety survey

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation wants your input.

PennDOT is asking drivers to participate in an online traffic safety and driving behavior survey that aims to help the Shapiro administration improve roadway safety and reduce fatalities across the state.

PennDOT invests nearly $30 million in federal grant funds annually to deliver programming designed to prevent crashes, fatalities and injuries on the road. The voluntary survey seeks input on various behaviors behind the wheel, including seat belt use, impaired driving, speeding and distracted driving.

Roadway fatalities on Pennsylvania highways decreased to 1,127 in 2024, marking the second-lowest number since the state began keeping records in 1928. While 2025 data is currently incomplete, preliminary figures indicate crash fatalities have decreased for the second consecutive year.

PennDOT Secretary Mike Carroll emphasized that public feedback is necessary to maintain this downward trend in highway deaths.

“While a decrease in fatalities is certainly good news, we need your help to continue this downward trend,” Carroll said. “Even one life lost is one too many, but we’ll only get to zero with your help. Please share your input on traffic safety and your own driving behaviors. Your honest feedback can potentially help us save more lives.”

The survey is open until Feb. 28. Click here to participate.

