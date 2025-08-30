PennDOT to begin bridge maintenance in 4 local counties, bringing daytime lane restrictions

UNIONTOWN, Pa. — PennDOT crews will soon begin bridge maintenance across four local counties, bringing lane restrictions during the day.

Officials say daytime, single-lane restrictions will take place in District 12, which includes Fayette, Green, Washington and Westmoreland counties.

The short-term restrictions will begin Tuesday and continue through the year.

Here are the routes that will be impacted:

Fayette: 21, 1005, 1020, 1022, 1029, 1051, 2003, 2011, 2031, 2040, 4037

Greene: 19, 21, 79, 88, 3001

Washington: 18, 40, 79, 88, 1059, 2067, 4006, 4012, 4018, 4049, 4069, 4071, 4073, 8014, 8016

Westmoreland: 30, 136, 981, 993, 1026, 3011, 3012, 3016, 3023, 3041, 3042, 3103, 4018

Signage and some flagging will control traffic at job sites daily.

To find specific locations and corresponding municipalities, click here.

Green Acres Contracting crews will handle the maintenance, which includes bridge-bearing cleaning, scupper, tooth and strip seal flushing work. The project costs $449,500.

