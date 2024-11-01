PennDOT begins training of snow plow drivers for winter

LATROBE, Pa. — Despite warm fall weather, winter is just around the corner and PennDOT is preparing for snow to hit the roads.

On Thursday, PennDOT held an event in Westmoreland County to share updates on how they are preparing.

They said plow drivers will undergo a two-week training that includes hands-on instruction and courses.

People traveling are asked to help drivers out by staying on their way.

“Give them their space. Make sure they’re able to do their job safely. Don’t get in between plows if they’re running together you want to give them space,” PennDOT Engineering District 12 Director Rachel Duda said.

Snow plow drivers said the narrow, hilly rods of Western Pennsylvania make their jobs challenging making it more important for drivers to cooperate.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group