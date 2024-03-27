PennDOT invites Pennsylvanians to share feedback on winter services

PennDOT is seeking the public’s feedback on winter services.

An online survey is available through April 17 and should take about five minutes to complete.

“The PennDOT team works diligently to keep roadways safe and passable in the winter months, often in challenging conditions,” said PennDOT Secretary Mike Carroll in a news release. “The public’s feedback helps us review operations and also identify ways we can enhance public information.”

All responses are anonymous.

The 16-question survey asks respondents about their timeline expectations for safe roadways, how they rank snow-removal priorities and how they rate PennDOT’s winter services.

Click here to take the survey.

