The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is asking for feedback from the public on construction in communities surrounding Pittsburgh.

PennDOT District 10 is specifically seeking feedback on construction projects throughout 2026 in Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Indiana and Jefferson counties.

Those projects include:

Armstrong County

Route 28 Goheenville South Preventive Maintenance Project in Boggs and Valley townships



Armstrong County Surface Improvement Project in Cowanshannock and East Mahoning townships, Rural Valley and Plumville boroughs

Butler County

Three Degree Road Intersection Project in Adams Township



Zelienople Bridge #1 Latex Overlay Project in Zelienople Borough

Clarion County

Route 322 Elmo to Shippenville Project in Ashland and Elk townships and Shippenville Borough



Paint Mills Bridge Project in Paint Township

Indiana County

Route 286 Bridge over Tributary to Cherry Run Project in White Township



Indiana County Surface Improvement Project in Green and West Wheatfield townships and Blairsville Borough

Jefferson County

Route 950 Reynoldsville North Resurfacing Project in Winslow Township and Reynoldsville Borough

The brief online survey aims to determine the performance of the construction unit, satisfaction levels with the completed projects and the management of the projects.

The survey is open through Dec. 11.

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