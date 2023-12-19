PennDOT plow truck struck by train in Fayette County

DAWSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Pennsylvania Department of Transportation plow truck was hit by a train in Fayette County Tuesday morning.

A Pennslyvania State Police spokesperson said the PennDOT plow truck was T-boned by a train at the intersection of Laughlin Street and Railroad Street just before 6 a.m.

The plow truck driver was taken to a hospital with suspected minor injuries, according to police.

PSP Belle Vernon is investigating the crash.

