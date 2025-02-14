PennDOT working to revamp Squirrel Hill interchange to make Parkway East safer

PITTSBURGH — It’s a project still years in the making, but it’s one PennDOT believes is important for drivers on the Parkway East near the city side of the Squirrel Hill Tunnel.

“A lot of those ramps are substandard entering and exiting the interchange at Squirrel Hill,” said Doug Seeley, Assistant District Engineer for Design with PennDOT.

The interchange on and off the Parkway is going to get a complete overhaul starting just west of the Greenfield Bridge overpass, all the way up to the Squirrel Hill Tunnel.

“Anybody that travels the Parkway East in that area often sees rear-end accidents for these short entrance and exit ramps from Beechwood Boulevard, so one of the main focuses of this project is to address those ramp issues as well as improve some operational efficiencies at the interchange,” Seeley told Channel 11′s Andrew Havranek.

The plan will redesign all on and off-ramps, improve retaining walls, bridges, and even sidewalks.

Drivers we spoke to welcome the improvements.

“I mean, it sounds good to me, said Emily Yeh of Monroeville. “There have been a lot of crashes in this area pretty much as long as I’ve been here.”

PennDOT is holding a meeting on Thursday, February 20, about this project at Greenfield Elementary School from 5-7 p.m.

“It’s an opportunity for them to see what we’re looking at,” Seeley said. “The key point is to get that feedback from those folks, the residents, the community groups in the area and even the Parkway East commuters.”

This project is scheduled to start in early 2029 — and will likely be completed sometime in 2031.

