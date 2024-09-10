Local

Penns Manor Area School District student, 14, accused of making bomb threat to high school

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

CHERRYHILL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Penns Manor Area School District student is facing charges over accusations he made a bomb threat to the high school.

On Monday, Pennsylvania State Police said Penns Manor students were dismissed early after a threatening note was found in the high school bathroom indicating there was a bomb in the building. No explosive devices were found during a sweep of the building.

>>> No explosives found at Penns Manor Area School District, police say

On Tuesday, PSP released more information about the note, saying it was handwritten and claimed a bomb was in the building and would detonate at 1:30 p.m.

When the note was found around 9:30 a.m., the school’s security cameras were reviewed and a 14-year-old male student was identified as a suspect. He was detained by school staff and they found he had a pocketknife. He was later taken into custody by a state trooper without issue.

The boy is charged with a felony count of threatening to use weapons of mass destruction and a felony count of terroristic threats. He was also charged with a misdemeanor count of possessing a weapon on school property.

The student was interviewed by police, and then later released to a guardian.

