Penns Manor Area School District students being dismissed while police investigate bomb threat

CHERRYHILL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a bomb threat to an Indiana County school district.

A PSP spokesperson says troopers were sent to Penns Manor Area School District just before 10 a.m. after a note was found in the high school indicating there was a bomb in the building.

Students are currently being dismissed while troopers, including the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Emergency and Special Operations Explosives Detection K9 Unit, are on scene investigating.

At this time, no explosive devices have been found.

This is a developing story that will be updated as Channel 11 learns more.

