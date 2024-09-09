Local

Penns Manor Area School District students being dismissed while police investigate bomb threat

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

WPXI Breaking News

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

CHERRYHILL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a bomb threat to an Indiana County school district.

A PSP spokesperson says troopers were sent to Penns Manor Area School District just before 10 a.m. after a note was found in the high school indicating there was a bomb in the building.

Students are currently being dismissed while troopers, including the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Emergency and Special Operations Explosives Detection K9 Unit, are on scene investigating.

At this time, no explosive devices have been found.

This is a developing story that will be updated as Channel 11 learns more.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Pitt director of athletics Heather Lyke relieved of duties
  • Big Lots files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, plans to sell business to private equity firm
  • Man accused of killing woman, injuring 4 other people while shooting at Lawrence County buildings
  • VIDEO: Flames rip through duplex in Duquesne for third time, investigators consider incident suspicious
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0
    Comments on this article
    0

    Most Read