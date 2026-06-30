Pennsylvania AG issues safety tips for families, pets ahead of 4th of July celebrations

Pennsylvania Attorney General Dave Sunday and the Office of Attorney General’s Bureau of Consumer Protection issued safety tips for the upcoming 250th Fourth of July celebration.

The guidance emphasizes fireworks safety for families and pets, highlighting recent statistics that show 13 deaths and an estimated 13,000 emergency room visits in 2025 due to fireworks-related incidents.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission reported that 13 people died and an estimated 13,000 people were treated in emergency rooms in 2025 from fireworks misuse and malfunctions.

The American Kennel Club notes that fireworks can be traumatic for nearly half of dogs, advising pet owners to keep dogs in a safe, secured space during festivities.

Sunday encouraged Pennsylvanians to prioritize common sense and safety during the holiday.

“I know we are all excited to celebrate America’s 250th birthday, but please do so with common sense and safety as your top priorities,” Sunday said. “Consider these tips from my office to ensure your family, friends and pets are safe and protected from potential dangers during this once-in-a-lifetime celebration.”

His office advises individuals to act responsibly around fireworks, noting that alcohol, drugs, guns and fireworks do not mix. When using fireworks, keeping a fire extinguisher, hose or bucket of water nearby is recommended, as even sparklers can reach temperatures of 2,000 degrees Fahrenheit.

Sunday also emphasized that fireworks are not for children and a responsible adult should supervise all fireworks activities. Before igniting any fireworks, including sparklers and other smaller items, all instructions should be read.

Users should never light fireworks inside, near or at other people, or near buildings and should maintain a safe distance after lighting one. It is important to never try to re-light or pick up fireworks that have not ignited fully; instead, wait at least five to 10 minutes before handling them and then place the duds in a bucket of water. Spent fireworks should be soaked for a few hours before disposal.

Additionally, individuals should never hold fireworks in their hand or put any part of their body directly over a firework. Lighting more than one firework at a time increases the risk of something going wrong.

The Office of Attorney General advises buying fireworks from a licensed dealer and ensuring the local municipality allows fireworks. For pets, Sunday recommends keeping them indoors, closing curtains or blinds and providing background noise for distraction.

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