Hot, dry weather through rest of week

PITTSBURGH — Expect hot and dry for the rest of the week.

High temperatures will push into the 90s through Friday. The humidity will make it feel close to 100 degrees most of the week during the afternoon.

A Heat Advisory has been issued for much of the area outside of the mountains from noon to 8 p.m. Wednesday.

After starting the month more than two inches above normal in rain, we’ll be pretty dry through Friday.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will return this weekend. Some of the storms could bring heavy rain.

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