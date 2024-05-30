Pennsylvania AG reaches agreement with UPMC, advancing acquisition of Washington Hospital

Pennsylvania Attorney General Michelle Henry has reached an agreement with UPMC, advancing the acquisition of Washington Hospital.

Henry said the agreement will preserve affordable access to health care in Washington and Greene counties.

UPMC and Washington Health Care Services reached an agreement to integrate Washington Health Care Services into UPMC’s network. The Office of Attorney General reviewed the proposed transaction to ensure compliance with Pennsylvania laws and regulations, and acted on behalf of the public to preserve affordable access to quality healthcare.

“This transaction will keep Washington Hospital open and available to thousands of Pennsylvanians,” Attorney General Henry said. “It is essential that the transaction promotes the interests of patients, hospital employees, and the community. My office did a comprehensive review and reached this agreement with UPMC and Washington Health Care Services to ensure those protections are in place.”

As outlined in the agreement, UPMC Washington, the renamed hospital facility, must negotiate with any willing health insurance plans.

UPMC will continue to honor all existing employment contracts, subject to legal requirements, and may not impose any non-compete agreements more restrictive than those that currently exist within Washington Health Care Services, Henry said.

