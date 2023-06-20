Washington Health System, UPMC announce plans to unite

PITTSBURGH — Washington Health System and UPMC announced Tuesday that they have signed a letter of intent to affiliate.

The merge would integrate WHS into the UPMC system.

“Our primary focus is to ensure the residents of Washington and Greene Counties have local access to high-quality health care that is sustainable into the future,” said Brook Ward, president and CEO of WHS. “After careful consideration and analysis, we believe the best path forward is to affiliate with UPMC to achieve that goal. We currently have numerous clinical arrangements and joint ventures with UPMC, which have provided our patients with exceptional care over the years. From our experience working with UPMC and knowing their track record of providing outstanding patient care, it was an obvious choice to select UPMC as our partner going forward.”

The letter’s signing means WHS and UPMC have agreed to the conditions.

Leaders will work towards a definitive agreement over the next several months.

