Pennsylvania American Water asking customers to reduce water use

Pennsylvania American Water is asking its customers to reduce their water usage amid drought concerns.

In a press release issued on Tuesday state residents were asked to cut back on how much water they are using by around 10-15%. PAW said that would be about 11-16 gallons per day, according to the DEP.

“We’re asking our customers to observe the DEP’s request and be mindful of their nonessential water use during this drought watch,” said Jim Runzer, vice president or operations for Pennsylvania American Water. “Our Sources of supply are currently adequate to meet the needs or our customers as we vigilantly monitor our drinking water sources, we want to mitigate the potential for more severe conditions that could lead to stricter conservation in the future.”

The DEP issued a drought watch for many Pennsylvania counties last week.

PAW said people can conserve water by:

Running dishwashers and clothes washers only when they are full and using a water-saving cycle if you have it

Regularly checking your toilets, faucets, and pipes for leaks with free leak detection kits available from the PAW. People who find a leak should have it fixed as soon as possible.

Installing water-saving showerheads, toilets and faucet aerators.

Considering water and energy-efficient appliances. Products and services that have earned the WaterSense label have been certified to be at least 20% more efficient while maintaining performance.

Turning off the tap while brushing teeth or washing dishes in the sink

Watering lawns only when they need it. Lawns can be watered in the early morning or evening to reduce evaporation

Using a broom instead of a hose to clean your sidewalks, driveways or patios.

