DROUGHT WATCH: Nearly all of southwestern Pennsylvania under Drought Watch

PENNSYLVANIA — Nearly every county in southwestern Pennsylvania is under a Drought Watch.

The Pennsylvania Drought Task Force announced Friday that Allegheny, Beaver, Butler, Fayette, Greene, Indiana, Lawrence, Washington and Westmoreland counties are under a Drought Watch.

Adams, Bucks, Carbon, Chester, Clearfield, Columbia, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Lehigh, Luzerne, Monroe, Montgomery, Montour, Northampton, Northumberland, Perry, Philadelphia, Pike, Somerset and York counties are also under a Drought Watch. Berks and Schuylkill counties are under a Drought Warning.

A Drought Watch is typically declared for a county with three of the four factors in a “watch” status. Residents are encouraged, but not required, to voluntarily reduce their water use by five to 10 percent. A Drought Warning is typically declared for a county with three of the four indicators in “warning” status. Residents are encouraged, but not required, to reduce their water use by 10-15 percent.

“Pennsylvania received very little rain over September and October, capping off a dry six months, particularly in the southeast part of the state. DEP makes drought declarations based on long-term trends; a rainy week may not lift the drought status for an area,” said DEP Acting Secretary Jessica Shirley. “We want residents to be aware of these conditions and be mindful of their water use.”

It is not required, but residents and businesses are encouraged to voluntarily conserve water by reducing nonessential water use.

Drought declarations are based on four factors – precipitation, stream flows, groundwater levels, and soil moisture. DEP makes its drought declarations after assessing the departures from normal ranges for periods of three to 12 months. DEP also factors in information it receives from public water suppliers.

“Much of the Commonwealth is at a high risk for fire danger as a result of dry conditions, and it is critical that Pennsylvanians use extreme caution when handling fire or avoid any burning as these conditions persist,” Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn said. “Stay up to date with the latest information using DCNR’s Wildfire Danger Forecast Map and be sure to follow all local guidance pertaining to burn bans to do your part to keep our natural resources and communities safe from fire.”

More information about drought can be found on the DEP website.

