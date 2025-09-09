Pennsylvania American Water Company to replace hundreds of lead service lines in Homestead

HOMESTEAD, Pa. — The Pennsylvania American Water Company is working on replacing around 250 lead lines in an Allegheny County community.

The project is based in Homestead and began on Monday.

PENNVEST, a state financing authority designed to provide funding that will be put toward addressing water, wastewater, stormwater and non-point source pollution problems that impact public health or safety, awarded $4.1 million grant for the changes.

“Access to safe, clean drinking water is fundamental to the health and well-being of our communities,” said state Senator Nick Pisciottano. “I’m proud to partner with Pennsylvania American Water and PENNVEST on this investment in Homestead to replace lead service lines at no cost to customers. By working together, we can protect public health and give families peace of mind knowing their water is safe.”

Contractors are currently surveying the area to find lead or galvanized steel lines. They will notify customers who will have their lines replaced at no cost.

“At Pennsylvania American Water, our top priority is to provide safe, clean, reliable, and affordable water,” said JoAnn Hepler, senior manager of water quality and environmental compliance for Pennsylvania American Water. “Although our water meets all standards, we are working to replace lead service lines to improve health, safety, and peace of mind.”

Anyone who wants to self-report a lead line can do so online.

