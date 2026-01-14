Pennsylvania attorney general issues warning about scams targeting utility customers

Pennsylvania’s attorney general wants utility customers to be alert for a scam that is circulating in the Commonwealth.

AG Dave Sunday said his office is receiving an increase in calls about impersonation scams involving utility providers.

He highlighted false websites that mirror websites that legitimately belong to utility providers, which are showing up in Google searches.

Sunday added that people who click these links often encounter claims that say their payment is past due. The websites also try to frighten victims into making a rushed payment or giving up their personal information.

“As always, I encourage Pennsylvanians to be vigilant and cautious online,” Sunday said.

Some tips shared by the Attorney General’s Office on how Pennsylvania residents can protect themselves are:

Access your utility company’s website directly. Type the company’s official website address into your web browser rather than using search engines to find the website. The website is often provided on your bill.

Call the customer service number provided on your utility bill or other official correspondence from the utility company.

Be cautious of urgent payment demands. Utility companies do not require immediate payment by unconventional methods such as wire transfers, gift cards, or peer-to-peer payment apps such as Venmo, CashApp, Zelle, or others.

Do not call numbers you see on advertisements online; these ads are often paid for by scammers who are hoping to take advantage of the “convenience” they are offering by putting their scam number in front of a consumer.

If you are using a search engine to find your utility’s contact information, use the name of the utility company you are working with (UGI, MetEd, PPL, etc). Scammers are hoping you use phrases such as “utility phone number” or “how to pay my utility bill” when you are searching online and this may show you sponsored ads for scam companies.

Do not provide your banking or personal information unless you have confirmed that you are speaking with your legitimate utility provider. Verify the phone number or website using the tips above.

The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission’s website has lists of utility providers and the contact information for utility companies. The list of electric providers can be found online here. Additional lists of utility providers in Pennsylvania are found on the PUC website. PUC can also be reached by calling 1-800-692-7380.

If you fear you are in an emergency utility-related situation, dial 911 before attempting to contact your utility provider.

“Consumers should be wary when someone asks for your personal or banking information over the phone — especially during an unexpected incoming call. Scammers aim to frighten and pressure their targets, so if you have such an experience, cease communications immediately,” Sunday said.

Anyone who is ever unsure if they are communicating with someone who is a representative of their utility company is encouraged to try calling the number on their bill.

People who fall victim to a scam or believe they are a victim should contact the Bureau of Consumer Protection by clicking here to file a complaint.

