Pennsylvania Attorney General shares tips on identifying phishing scams, offers advice for victims

The Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office wants people to be aware of phishing scams happening in the area.

What is a phishing scam?

Attorney General Dave Sunday said residents have received digital invitations to events like conferences and parties via social media and email. These invitations often include links that will ask users to enter login information for Google, Apple, Microsoft of similar accounts. This is known as phishing.

What people may not know is that they are exposing their personal information and making their devices susceptible to malware, which can then be installed by cybercriminals.

“Scammers are constantly evolving their tactics to appear more credible and trustworthy,” Sunday said. “If you receive an unexpected invitation that requires you to log in or provide personal information, take a moment to verify it directly with the sender – that extra step can protect your personal data and prevent serious harm."

How to spot and avoid phishing scams

On Thursday, Sunday shared a few tips for spotting phishing scams. Those tips include:

Verifying the invitation with the sender of the email via a text or telephone call.

Hovering over links to confirm they lead to a legitimate website – if you’re unsure, do not click.

Being cautious of generic invites.

The AG said it is important to remember that legitimate invites will never ask you to enter a password and very rarely ask you to download something.

What should I do if I fall for a phishing scam?

If you believe your information has been compromised via a phishing scam, you should:

Change your email password immediately.

Enable two-step authentication for your email account.

Report the email to your provider as a phishing attempt or scam.

Victims can also contact the Attorney General’s Bureau of Consumer Protection by calling 1-800-441-2555 or emailing scams@attorneygeneral.gov. Complaints can also be made online.

Click here to file a complaint.

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