Pennsylvania Attorney General warns of risks when buying a pet for the holidays

Few things make for a better holiday present than a new pet.

However, the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office is warning people to consider the risks when purchasing a pet online or at a store.

The pets that are advertised may not exist at all, or they may be sourced from “puppy mills” known for their poor conditions and chronic health issues, Attorney General Dave Sunday said.

Buyers may be left with financial burdens, and they risk their new pet getting severely ill or dying.

“We are offering this advice so no one has to deal with the immediate loss of a pet, or encounter unexpected costs related to financing,” Sunday said. “As a pet owner myself, I can’t imagine the heartbreak my family and I would feel if this happened to us. Don’t allow your holiday to be spoiled by misleading promises about a potential pet for your family.”

A potential scam may offer puppies for thousands of dollars with high-interest loans, request payment virtually before providing the puppy, refuse to share breeder information and sell puppies that are already ill or underage.

People considering a new dog or cat are encouraged to explore breed-specific rescue groups if seeking a particular breed and to request to meet the mother of the puppy or kitten if purchasing directly from a breeder.

If you want to learn more about safe pet sourcing, you can contact the Humane World for animals by clicking here.

Potential victims of a pet scam can file a complaint with the attorney general’s office by clicking here.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group