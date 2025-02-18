Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office taking ‘predatory’ realty company to trial

A major update on 11 Investigates reporting about a realty company at the center of lawsuits with 10 Attorneys Generals across the country, including here in Pennsylvania.

The Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office confirms it will be taking MV Realty to trial in November. This comes after the office sued the realty company, calling its practices predatory.

As 11 investigates has previously reported, MV Realty was offering homeowners quick money in exchange for an agreement to use them as their listing agent if they decided to sell their property. Many homeowners told 11 Investigates that MV Realty did not tell them the contract would last for 40 years or that the company would put a lien on their property to enforce it.

In another development just last week, Florida’s attorney general announced an injunction against MV Realty, saying the company, its owner and top executives violated the state’s Deceptive and Unfair Trade Practice Act.

Florida’s acting Attorney General called MV Realty’s actions some of the worst abuses that have crossed his desk during his career, adding that more than 9,000 Florida homeowners were duped.

We’ll continue to stay on top of this story every step of the way, leading up to the trial and if any new states take action in the meantime.

