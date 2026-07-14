Pennsylvania climbs to 13th in national business ranking, highest in 15 years

Pennsylvania is improving its attractiveness for businesses to come and stay in our state.

CNBC released its “America’s Top States for Business” study this past Thursday, and Pennsylvania moved up in the ranks to 13th overall, compared to 17th in 2025. This is the state’s highest positioning in 15 years, and the highest ranking among all Northeastern states.

The top three states according to the study are Ohio, North Carolina and Virginia.

The ranking is based on a 2,500-point system, where 10 categories are given different weights based on how often each individual category is discussed in economic development marketing material. The same weights are used for each state. This year, infrastructure, which now includes measuring the speed of permit approvals, held the most weight, replacing last year’s No. 1 category, economy, which moved to second.

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