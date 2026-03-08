Pennsylvania court officials warn of new unpaid toll text scam

Court officials are warning of another Pennsylvania Turnpike toll text scam.

The Philadelphia Courts warned residents on Saturday of texts with an image of a document that appears to be from the Traffic Division of Philadelphia Municipal Court, NBC News affiliate WCAU reports.

That document claims that the person who received the text failed to pay a toll and must either appear in court or pay a fine.

Residents in the Pittsburgh area have reported to Channel 11 that they’ve received the scam texts. An example of the fraudulent document, with the QR code blocked out, is pictured below:

WCAU reports that officials are urging anyone who got the text to ignore it and not scan the QR code included in the message.

Court officials stressed they would never send any kind of demand for payment via text.

