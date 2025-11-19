Pennsylvania film tax credit extended at $100 million as Pittsburgh eyes uncapped future

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Film Office announced the news that the Pennsylvania Film Tax Credit was extended for another year at $100 million with the long delayed passage of the state budget on social media and it felt like a ritual sigh of relief.

While the annual budget deliberations always bring a bit of doubt to the film tax credit program that plays a pivotal role in drawing in major budget productions to western Pennsylvania, this year the film tax credit and its value were never really doubt even as the timing of the passage of the budget was.

“We’re grateful that we got to keep our $100 million,” said Dawn Keezer, executive director of the Pittsburgh Film Office, of what’s been a $100 million annual tax credit program for film productions throughout the state for which the Pittsburgh area usually draws a significant share.

Click here to read more from our partners at the Pittsburgh Business Times.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group