Pennsylvania fishing licenses, permits go on sale Friday

Pennsylvania fishing licenses, permits and gift vouchers go on sale starting today for the 2024 season.

They can be purchased through the HuntFishPA online portal on the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) website (Fishandboat.com), on your smartphone using the FishBoatPA mobile app or by visiting a retail license issuing agent.

The 2024 fishing licenses, permits and vouchers purchased now are valid up to 13 months, from Dec. 1, 2023, through Dec. 31, 2024.

