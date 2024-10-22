Pennsylvania Game Commission asks hunters to help track contagious virus, report dead rabbits

PITTSBURGH — The Pennsylvania Game Commission is asking for rabbit hunters to help track a contagious virus.

Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease Virus 2 is highly contagious and poses a threat to the state’s rabbits and hares. The Game Commission says it can cause mass die-offs, between 75 and 100% of local populations.

There is no treatment for the disease and it can remain on the landscape for months.

Early detection is the best way to stop the spread.

Anyone who finds two or more dead hares or rabbits at the same location is asked to report it by calling 1-833-PGC-WILD or the Game Commission’s online wildlife health survey.

