Pennsylvania Game Commission monitoring spread of avian influenza in wild birds

The Pennsylvania Game Commission is monitoring the continued spread of avian influenza in wild birds as spring migration begins across the state.

Strains of highly pathogenic avian influenza have been present in Pennsylvania’s wild bird populations since early 2022. The Game Commission is working with the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the Wildlife Futures Program to track the virus, which is shed through bird feces and saliva and can impact humans and other mammals.

Wildlife management actions include dispatching sick birds, recovering carcasses and conducting diagnostic testing. The most substantial activity this winter occurred in Northampton County, where officials removed an estimated 2,000 wild bird carcasses from a quarry in December and January. These birds were predominantly snow geese.

Dr. Andrew Di Salvo serves as the wildlife veterinarian for the Pennsylvania Game Commission. He oversees the agency’s response to wildlife health crises and coordinates with state and federal partners.

“Over the past five years, Game Commission dispatchers and field personnel, along with our dedicated partners, have worked tirelessly to respond to and investigate suspected highly pathogenic avian influenza events across the Commonwealth,” Salvo said.

The agency prioritizes reports based on potential impact because responding to every individual report is not logistically possible. High-priority cases include incidents with clear human or domestic animal exposure, cases in public sites like parks or playgrounds and events involving large numbers of sick or dead wildlife that could attract scavengers.

“Responding to every report received from the public is neither logistically possible nor in the best interest of the wildlife, so incidents are prioritized to ensure our actions will have the most impact,” Salvo said.

Migration patterns for waterfowl like wood ducks, snow geese and tundra swans are influenced by weather conditions. Cold weather and frozen terrain recently held many birds in southern locations. As Pennsylvania thaws, these birds are returning to their breeding grounds. The Middle Creek Wildlife Management Area on the border of Lebanon and Lancaster counties is a primary stop for migrating snow geese, sometimes hosting more than 100,000 birds at once.

Wild birds are natural carriers of avian influenza and their migration allows the disease to spread across vast distances. The virus can also be spread through the movement of poultry products, contaminated equipment or vehicles. Aside from waterfowl, the virus impacts wild turkeys, grouse, hawks, eagles, crows and ravens. Infected birds often show neurologic signs, such as tilting their heads unnaturally, tremoring or swimming in circles.

The Game Commission advises the public to avoid contact with wild birds or their feces. Hunters participating in open seasons are encouraged to wear nitrile gloves, masks and protective eyewear when handling and dressing game. They should also prevent hunting dogs from contacting sick or dead birds or consuming water that may contain bird feces.

Residents who maintain backyard bird feeders and bird baths should clean them every two weeks. The agency recommends washing the items with soapy water and disinfecting them with a 10% household bleach solution. If multiple sick or dead birds are noticed in a short period, feeders should be removed to prevent further spread.

Pennsylvanians who observe multiple sick or dead wild birds should call one-833-PGC-WILD to file a report. Sick or dead domestic birds should be reported to the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture at 717-772-2852. Individuals who feel unwell after contacting birds are advised to contact their primary care physician or the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

