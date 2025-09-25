Pennsylvania Game Commission seeking info on illegal dumping incident in Westmoreland County

ST. CLAIRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Game Commission is investigating an illegal dumping incident that occurred on State Game Lands 42 in St. Claire Township, Westmoreland County, on the evening of Sept. 16, 2025.

The dumped materials primarily consisted of drywall and other building materials, the game commission said. Witnesses reported seeing a yellow Ford pickup truck in the area around the time of the incident.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission is urging anyone with information about the illegal dumping to come forward. They can contact the Southwest Region office at 1-833-PGC-HUNT or the Operation Game Thief Hotline at 1-888-PGC-8001. Reports can also be submitted online here: http://bit.ly/PGCOGT.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group