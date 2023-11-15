Local

Pennsylvania House committee to vote on bill that would ban smoking in casinos, bars

By Natalie Reid Miller, WPXI-TV

Smoke ban A Pennsylvania House committee will vote on a bill that would ban smoking at casinos.

Casino workers say they are exposed to secondhand smoke on the job, putting their health is at risk.

That’s why they support House Bill 1657, which would add all workplaces and public spaces to the state’s Clean Indoor Air Act.

Channel 11′s Lori Houy is Live with more on the bill -- including why some people aren’t on board -- through 7 a.m. on 11 Morning News.

The bill eliminates indoor smoking, including the use of e-cigarettes, from bars, casinos and private clubs.

The Pennsylvania House Health Committee is expected to vote on the bill this morning.

